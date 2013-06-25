Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Social Commerce Market in India and China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Social Commerce market in India and China to grow at a CAGR of 37.59 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of social media network. The market has also been witnessing an increased penetration of smartphones and tablets. However, issues related to ROI measurement could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Social Commerce Market in India and China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Social Commerce Market in India and China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Mushrooms Street, Meilishuo, Limeroad, and Exprestore.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are 99Presents, Badhai.in, Duitang (www.duitang.com), Fab.com, Fabity, Fangdongxi (www.fandongxi.com), iTokri.com, LC Style Networks (www.linkchic.com), ShopSocially, Shopo.in, The Tomomi network (www.zhimei.com), and Wishberry.

