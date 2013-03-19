Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Infinite Buyer, the first Consumer-to-Business (C2B) social commerce marketplace, has been announced as a Finalist for presenting at the 2013 Angel Capital Summit. Infinite Buyer has been creating buzz around Denver recently because of the revolutionary consumer-driven model of sending Buyer Offers to online sellers who compete for their business, and because they have been in revenue from nearly day one of operation.



“We’re really happy about being selected for ACS, and excited to be a part of the growing Colorado startup community,” said Infinite Buyer Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Grega, himself a veteran entrepreneur from Silicon Valley. “My Co-Founder and I have been very interested in seeing the Front Range develop into a vibrant tech hub, which is why we’re members of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Colorado and the Rockies Venture Club. Our experience with both organizations has been very valuable for us and we see great potential to be part of a growing technology center here in Colorado.”



Instant Revenue



Both Co-Founders Grega, and Anthony Sanchez, CMO, spent the majority of their careers growing high tech companies in the heart of Silicon Valley. With their assembled superstar team of developers, advisors, and board of directors, they’ve already achieved significant milestones such as building the software platform, registering hundreds of users, and most notably achieving revenue within hours of launching their beta website.



“Within 24 hours of registering our first sellers, we woke up to find our first two transactions had happened,” said Grega. “After a combined 55 years of leading sales and marketing teams, and spending tens of millions of dollars on marketing, Anthony and I were frustrated at how inefficient the seller-driven model has become. The internet provides much greater access to information for consumers, they no longer need sales staff to move them toward a purchase, they are taking control of their personal ‘buying journey’ and as a result they are able to buy what they want, when they need it, at a price they are willing to pay.”



The Intention Economy



For nearly 20 years, the $225 billion U.S. e-commerce market has been based on a seller-driven ‘Attention’ economy; however with today’s better informed, more sophisticated consumers, the ‘Intention’ economy is now developing based on consumers being more empowered, yet also provides major benefits for merchants.



“We realized that with all our advancements in marketing and technology over the last 25 years we still are not much better at guessing who will buy what and when,” says Sanchez, “But when we started analyzing how we could achieve radically better results for our clients, we began focusing on the end of the sales funnel. In other words, when consumers are ready to buy, we could match them to sellers at that point in time. Buyers would save money on their deal and avoid spending as much time shopping, and sellers would accelerate their sales process for faster revenue.”



That was over a year ago, and since then the company has developed their platform that serves as an online negotiation venue allowing a buyer to create their own personal deal based on how much they value an item, and to leverage the internet to access numerous sellers across the country to discover if any are willing to sell that item at the buyer-specified price.



The Infinite Buyer concept and platform have been proven to work, and after signing partnership agreements, and sustaining revenues with no advertising, Infinite Buyer is now seeking growth capital to massively increase the number of user registrations and transactions.



“We’re confident that we will achieve our first round of funding through the Angel Capital Summit investors,” said Grega. “This first round of funding provides us the opportunity to help Colorado, help the non-profits that we are donating part of our equity to, and will help more consumers become aware of how they can get great deals every day, not just when sellers want to offer them.”

- Infinite Buyer Pitch Presentation

- Where: University of Denver Sturm Hall, Room 246, 2000 E. Asbury Ave. Denver, CO

- When: Wednesday March 20, 2013 at 5:00 pm (the last presentation of the day)

- Cost: $49 - $299



For more information: http://angelcapitalsummit.org/



About Infinite Buyer

