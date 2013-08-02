Social Convey Offering Free Social Media Management

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Social Convey, launched by Kevin Aguirre Rodriguez, aims to help small to medium sized businesses take advantage of low-cost social media management. As a company, Social Convey strives to ensure that all local businesses are able to effectively market and represent their customers interests through the power of social media. Sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and more are taken complete advantage of when Glendale based businesses choose to work with Social Convey. Best of all, all of the previously aforementioned benefits may be completely free of charge.



Social Convey was born out of the idea of providing Social Media Pages for small business with management and replacing traditional customer service with Social Media based Customer Service. Firstly, Social Convey will create and manage different social media pages for businesses. Secondly, Social Convey will research and learn everything about their clients' business so they can then provide customer service to their clients via the social media platform of each clients choice, whilst keeping clients updated on their online presence.



To learn more about Social Convey, and to take advantage of low-cost, and often free social media management, head over to: http://www.socialconvey.com/



About Kevin Aguirre Rodriguez http://www.socialconvey.com/who-we-are.html

Founded by Kevin Aguirre Rodriguez, Social Convey is a “Social” project to provide small and brand new businesses low cost to free social media management to engage their customers and provide exceptional customer service. Social Convey is based out of Glendale, CA



Who is Kevin Aguirre Rodriguez?



Kevin Aguirre Rodriguez is an author in his own right, a screenplay writer, a sound engineer and a business developer.



Kevin was born on February 6 1994 of Mexican descent. He enjoys a loving relationship with his parents, siblings and grandparents. As a matter of fact, Kevin’s grandparents who are very well known college professors in Michoacán Mexico, has been such a great role model and strong influence in his life.



Kevin attended and graduated from Glendale high school after which he began to major in Liberal Arts at Patten college.



During high school days, Kevin discovered his love for Film after watching a film titled ‘Mouth to Mouth’. A 2005 award winning drama film written and directed by Alison Murray. This passion fuelled his writing skills when he decided to pen his first screenplay titled ‘Peace of Mind’. A story about how a boy who became schizophrenic over a period of 20 years. Kevin hopes to market this work soon.



Kevin was also involved in Sound engineering and design in high school. This experience gave him the opportunity to work in a theatre doing sound design/engineering for live productions.



Kevin was also privileged to be the Varsity Golf Captain and a MVP awarded player and play in a junior golf tour.



Kevin entered the marketing world in his teens as a fund raiser for several causes, served in leadership positions and since then developed proprietary methods in the Reputation Management field.



It is worthy to note that Kevin at 19 has worked himself up the ranks and became one of the youngest Business Developers in town. Kevin is no doubts on his way to becoming a leader in the Reputation Management field in the nearest future.



Kevin Believes every business should have the ability to utilize social media, especially as a customer service platform, to provide clients with the best experience possible and prevent negative publicity.