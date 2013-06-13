Social Defender Announces Release of Their Latest Version with Custom Blogging & Forum Posting Features

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- June 8, 2013: SocialDefender.com, the social media monitoring software platform, has announced the release of their new version that supports custom blogs and forums in addition to existing social media management features.



With this, Social Defender gives marketers and business owners a more powerful and comprehensive tool to efficiently monitor and manage their brands across multiple social media channels. By using the platform, businesses can now use one login detail to have immediate access to all social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google Plus, Tumblr, Blogger, Wordpress, and Pinterest. From here, businesses can assign jobs and tasks to team members using the automated workflow tool and can address negative or inappropriate comments, protect accounts from spam, gain valuable information and key insights and also gain an access to overall customer sentiment.



While releasing their latest version, the creators of Social Defender reveal that a social media spider and a proprietary Bayesian self-learning algorithm form the basis of their platform and which help maintain its superiority. According to them, the algorithm looks for negative comments and spam messages hidden within social media channels. This allows users to take appropriate action on the negative comments. A user can also set criteria for the software to respond to the comments in an automated environment. Alternatively, a staff can be assigned with the task of responding to the comments that the software finds out.



“We have developed Social Defender for midsize companies to help them manage and monitor social media channels round the clock without having a need of employing round the clock staff. Social Defender empowers businesses with an improved social media management feature and offers more convenience and efficiency. We also provide our users with valuable social media analytics gathered from all connected accounts”, states Aji Abraham, CEO of Social Defender.



In addition to offering the platform, Social Defender also offers 24/7 manual reputation management services to ensure that all social media channels like Facebook pages, Tumblr, and blogs are clear of spam and negative comments.



Businesses can manage and measure their total social media presence by signing up for a free account at SocialDefender.com



About SocialDefender.com

Social Defender is a user-friendly social reputation management tool designed to provide all social media newbies and professionals with the ability to manage multiple social media accounts simultaneously and gain valuable insights. One can also accurately measure social media efforts using the tool. Social Defender has been developed and is managed by a team of experienced programmers and social media specialists. The platform was also featured as a promising startup in Tech Cocktail, Chicago Techweek and at the Chicago Innovation Awards.



For Media Contact:

SocialDefender.com

Contact Person: Ashley Zimmerman

Telephone: 312-423-6728

Email: hello@socialdefender.com

Website: http://www.SocialDefender.com