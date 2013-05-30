Social Defender Includes Custom Blogs and Forums

Deerfield, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- SocialDefender.com, the social media monitoring software platform, has announced the release of new version. This release supports custom blogs and forums in addition to existing social channels.



Social Defender gives marketers and business owners one powerful and comprehensive area to efficiently monitor and manage their brand across multiple social media channels.. By using the platform, businesses can use one login to have immediate access to all social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google Plus, Tumblr, Blogger, Wordpress, and Pinterest. From here, businesses can assign jobs and tasks to team members using the automated workflow tool, address negative or inappropriate comments, protect accounts from spam, gain valuable information and key insights and access overall customer sentiment.



At the heart of Social Defender is a social media spider and a proprietary Bayesian self-learning algorithm. The algorithm looks for negative comments and spam messages hidden within social media channels. Based upon a series of set rules, businesses can ask the software to respond to the comments or assign them to a staff member for appropriate action.



“We developed Social Defender for midsize companies to manage and monitor social media channels round the clock without employing round the clock staff.. Social Defender has the competition beat in the social media management aspect. Besides offering more convenience than our competitors, we also present our users with valuable and telling social media analytics gathered from all connected accounts”, states Aji Abraham, CEO of Social Defender.



Businesses can manage and measure their total social media presence by signing up for a free account at SocialDefender.com



In addition to the platform, Social Defender also offers 24/7 manual reputation management to ensure your social media channels like Facebook pages, tumblr,and blogs are clear of spam and negative comments.



About SocialDefender.com

Social Defender is a user-friendly social reputation management tool designed to provide social media newbies and professionals with the ability to manage multiple social media accounts simultaneously, gain valuable insights and accurately measure social media efforts. Social Defender was developed and is currently managed by a team of experienced programmers and social media specialists and was also featured as a promising startup in Tech Cocktail, Chicago Techweek and at the Chicago Innovation Awards.



Ashley Zimmerman

312-423-6728

hello@socialdefender.com

http://www.SocialDefender.com