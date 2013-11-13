Social Gaming Market Entry and Success Strategy Analysis 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from MindCommerce: "Social Gaming Market Entry and Success Strategy Analysis 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The significant rise of social networks has created a springboard for the social gaming segment of the entertainment industry. Gaming is becoming increasingly compelling thanks to various enhancements such as the addition of socially playable and sharable features within games, which have gradually become common characteristics.
While generally a lucrative segment, the industry has its own challenges including short-term focus, low user retention, high CPA & OPEX, low ARPPU, and fragmented platforms.
This research evaluates the strategy of both successful and unsuccessful social gaming companies. Through this analysis, we have developed Success Guidelines for social gaming companies (start-up and established companies).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies in Report:
- 6waves
- Bitcoin
- Bitfold Games
- Booyah
- Facebook
- King.com
- Kontagent
- Playdom
- Playspan
- Pretty Simple
- Sojo Studios
- Superewards
- Trialpay
- Ubisoft
- Zynga
Report Benefits:
- Recognize how a strong value chain can mitigate social gaming risks to minimum
- Understand features and strategic steps that are crucial for social gaming success
- Identify how to create and introduce new compelling games vs. existing social games
- Identify factors that drive success of social gaming companies and how others can learn from them
- Identify the structure of a social gaming costs and how to keep marketing and acquisition budget low
Target Audience:
- Social network companies
- Mobile application developers
- Wireless infrastructure suppliers
- OTT application and service providers
- Social entertainment application developers
- Wireless carriers and other service providers
- Online, mobile, casual, and console game companies
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