Social Gaming Market Entry and Success Strategy Analysis 2013:Latest Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Social Gaming Market Entry And Success Strategy Analysis 2013



The significant rise of social networks has created a springboard for the social gaming segment of the entertainment industry. Gaming is becoming increasingly compelling thanks to various enhancements such as the addition of socially playable and sharable features within games, which have gradually become common characteristics.



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While generally a lucrative segment, the industry has its own challenges including short-term focus, low user retention, high CPA & OPEX, low ARPPU, and fragmented platforms.



This research evaluates the strategy of both successful and unsuccessful social gaming companies. Through this analysis, we have developed Success Guidelines for social gaming companies (start-up and established companies).



Companies in Report:



- 6waves

- Bitcoin

- Bitfold Games

- Booyah

- Facebook

- King.com

- Kontagent

- Playdom

- Playspan

- Pretty Simple

- Sojo Studios

- Superewards

- Trialpay

- Ubisoft

- Zynga



Report Benefits:



- Recognize how a strong value chain can mitigate social gaming risks to minimum

- Understand features and strategic steps that are crucial for social gaming success

- Identify how to create and introduce new compelling games vs. existing social games

- Identify factors that drive success of social gaming companies and how others can learn from them

- Identify the structure of a social gaming costs and how to keep marketing and acquisition budget low



Target Audience:



- Social network companies

- Mobile application developers

- Wireless infrastructure suppliers

- OTT application and service providers

- Social entertainment application developers

- Wireless carriers and other service providers

- Online, mobile, casual, and console game companies



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Table of Contents:



1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3



2.0 FETAURES THAT NEED TO INCORPORATE WITH SOCIAL GAME 5



3.0 CORE CHOICES OR STEPS TO FOLLOW 8



4.0 POPULAR VS. NEW GAMING IP: WHAT TO FOLLOW? 9



5.0 COSTS CALCLUATION FOR 4 GAMES SERIES VS. 25-50% SUCCESS CASE 11



6.0 RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH SOCIAL GAMING SUCCESS 13



7.0 HOW TO CREATE SUCCESSFUL GAMING IP LINE? 14



8.0 HOW TO MINIMIZE MARKETING & USER ACQUISITION COST? 16



9.0 HOW TO USE MONETIZATION STRATEGIES? 18



10.0 HOW TO BUILD STRONG DEVELOPMENT CHAIN? 20



11.0 PRETTY SIMPLE\'S CRIMINAL CASE LESSON 22

11.1 LESSON FOR THE GAME CRIMINAL CASE 23

11.2 STRATEGIC LESSON FROM COMPANY PRACTICES 23

11.3 WHAT THE INDUSTRY CAN LEARN FOR THEIR LONG TERM STRATEGY? 24



12.0 SOJO STUDIO\'S WETOPIA AND JOY KINGDOM LESSON 25

12.1 LESSON FROM WETOPIA: CHARITIES FOR CHILDREN 25

12.2 LESSON FROM JOY KINGDOM: CHARITIES FOR ANIMAL 26



13.0 KING.COM LESSON 28



14.0 ZYNGA LESSON 30

14.1 INITIAL SUCCESS STRATEGY 30

14.2 REASONS OF RECENT DOWNFALL AND LESSON FOR INDUSTRY 31



Figure 1: Nightclub City vs. Party Central Case 10

Figure 2: Cost vs. Revenue for Successful Single vs. Series of Social Games 11

Figure 3: Retention Funnels to Monitor Game Performance 18

Figure 4: Due Diligence Checklist for Social Game Developers 20

Figure 5: Objects in Criminal Case 22

Figure 6: Contribution for Children Education in WeTopia 26

Figure 7: Contribution for Animals in Joy Kingdom 27



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