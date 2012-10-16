Social Gaming Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Social gaming market is witnessing tremendous growth as more than 200 million people are playing online games on social networking websites like facebook, MySpace and others. Revenues from virtual items and advertising will continue to grow exponentially in the coming few years as a result of the continuous growth in this market. Social gaming industry is emerging as one of the most prominent market, generating real revenues and market place, thus constituting a good chunk of social e-commerce market.



The US market for social gaming is forecasted to reach the dollar value of $5.5 billion by 2015. Continuous growth in Smartphone market will take the social gaming market to new heights. Social games are disrupting the traditional gaming industry by transforming gaming into a service and making it free to play. It is expected to break into mainstream as new games are appealing new audiences including hardcore gamers.



Traditional game service providers and developers are offering their own social games, thus resulting in an expansion of social gaming genres including more challenging genres like role playing games (RPG). Varieties of options are available for online gamers are adding competition and challenges to play slightly difficult games.



This market research report analyzes this market depending on its major industry segments and important geographies. Major geographies analyzed in this report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides complete analysis of major industry segments, current trends in this market, market structure, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for upcoming years. It also includes analysis of technological advancements in market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. Report provides review of micro and macro factors significant for new entrants and existing market players.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are Facebook, QQ.com (Tencent), RenRen, Friendster, Twitter, Orkut, MySpace, Hi5, Kiaxin001, CyWorld, Mixi, Wooga, Zynga, Playdom (Disney), Playfish (Electronic Arts), CrowdStar, SGN, Booyah, DeNA, Activision, Apple, Google, Ubisoft, and others.



