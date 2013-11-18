Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Social Gaming Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Social Gaming market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 24.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing number of social gaming players. The Social Gaming market in the US has also been witnessing the development of social gaming analytics. However, the growing presence of alternative gaming devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Social Gaming Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Social Gaming market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Zynga Inc., Midasplayer.com Ltd. (King), wooga GmbH, Social Point S.L., and Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Arkadium Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Fun Technologies Inc., GREE Inc., Peak Games, Playdom Inc., Pretty Simple Games, and PopCap Games Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Zynga Inc., Midasplayer.com Ltd. (King), wooga GmbH, Social Point S.L., Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)., Arkadium Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Fun Technologies Inc., GREE Inc., Peak Games, Playdom Inc., Pretty Simple Games, and PopCap Games Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146529/social-gaming-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-.html

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Roger Campbell

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