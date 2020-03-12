Social Gaming Market to See Stunning Growth with Key Players Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, PopCap Games

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Social Gaming Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Social Gaming Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Activision Blizzard, Inc. (United States), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (United States), Electronic Arts, Inc. (United States), PopCap Games, Inc. (United States), Zynga, Inc. (United States), Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Canada), King Digital Entertainment plc (United Kingdom), Aeria Games GmbH (Germany), DeNA Co., Ltd. (Japan), GREE, Inc. (Japan), Etermax (Argentina), Miniclip SA (Switzerland), Rovio Entertainment (Finland), Peak Games (Turkey) and Playtech plc (Isle of Man, United Kingdom).



Games have evolved to be more interactive during the years. Nowadays gamers don't need to play the game alone, they are playing filled with other players. Playing games is now not only interacting with the game but also social interaction with other players. Social gaming is one of the fastest-growing trends in today's generation. Social gaming refers to the activity of playing games online on the social media platform which creates an interaction between players and social media. In this gamers communicate with each other while playing and exchange information about the game. This includes multiple player card games, board games, social network games as well as interactive multiplayer video games. Social Gaming Market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecasted period impelled with a high internet penetration rate coupled with easy availability of social gaming in mobile, tablet and personal computers. They may include multiplayer card games, board games, social network games, as well as interactive multiplayer video games. Social casinos which enable gamblers to play and wager on casino games online is one of the biggest branches of social gaming. According to AMA, the Global Social Gaming market is expected to see growth rate of 16.87% and may see market size of USD36.54 Billion by 2025.



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/11145-global-social-gaming-market



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the report Activision Blizzard, Inc. (United States), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (United States), Electronic Arts, Inc. (United States), PopCap Games, Inc. (United States), Zynga, Inc. (United States), Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Canada), King Digital Entertainment plc (United Kingdom), Aeria Games GmbH (Germany), DeNA Co., Ltd. (Japan), GREE, Inc. (Japan), Etermax (Argentina), Miniclip SA (Switzerland), Rovio Entertainment (Finland), Peak Games (Turkey) and Playtech plc (Isle of Man, United Kingdom).

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

** Data availability will be confirmed by research in case of privately held company. Upto 3 players can be added at no added cost.



3) Can we get more level of segmentation to meet our market intelligence objective?

Yes it can be provided, however ETA would vary and final confirmation would be given only after checking data in data repository.



4) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.



** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/11145-global-social-gaming-market



Market Drivers

- Growing Internet Penetration

- Rise in Adoption of Social Gaming Such As Social Casino



Market Trend

- Women Emerge As the Largest Gaming Audience, Forcing Game Developers to Take Stock of the New Emerging Reality

- Enhanced Cloud-Based Gaming Platform

- Advancement and Innovation in Games



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness About Social Gaming

- Improper Game Design Hindering Market Growth

- Physical Consequences of Gaming Addiction



Opportunities

- Emergence of New Technology Such As 3D Modeling and Virtual Reality

- Emerging Market of Social Network



To comprehend Global Social Gaming market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Social Gaming market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/11145-global-social-gaming-market



Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

GET FULL COPY OF United States Global Social Gaming market study @ --------- USD 2000

And, Europe Global Social Gaming market study @ --------- USD 2500



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Social Gaming, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400



Global Social Gaming

By Type: Advertisements, Virtual Goods, Other), Monetization of Games Type (Virtual Goods, Advertising, Lead Generation/Offers

Amount Spend Per Month : USD 25 and Above, USD 5-10, USD 1-5

Age Group : 13-18 Years, 19-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46 and Above Years



Global Social Gaming Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Chapter Six: Global Social Gaming - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Social Gaming, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com