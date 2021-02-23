Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Social Gaming Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Social Gaming Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Social Gaming. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Activision Blizzard, Inc. (United States),Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (United States),Electronic Arts, Inc. (United States),PopCap Games, Inc. (United States),Zynga, Inc. (United States),Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Canada),King Digital Entertainment plc (United Kingdom),Aeria Games GmbH (Germany),DeNA Co., Ltd. (Japan),GREE, Inc. (Japan),Etermax (Argentina),Miniclip SA (Switzerland),Rovio Entertainment (Finland),Peak Games (Turkey),Playtech plc (Isle of Man, United Kingdom).



Definition:

Games have evolved to be more interactive during the years. Nowadays gamers donâ€™t need to play the game alone, they are playing filled with other players. Playing games is now not only interacting with the game but also social interaction with other players. Social gaming is one of the fastest-growing trends in todayâ€™s generation. Social gaming refers to the activity of playing games online on the social media platform which creates an interaction between players and social media. In this gamers communicate with each other while playing and exchange information about the game. This includes multiple player card games, board games, social network games as well as interactive multiplayer video games. Social Gaming Market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecasted period impelled with a high internet penetration rate coupled with easy availability of social gaming in mobile, tablet and personal computers. They may include multiplayer card games, board games, social network games, as well as interactive multiplayer video games. Social casinos which enable gamblers to play and wager on casino games online is one of the biggest branches of social gaming.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Social Gaming Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Women Emerge As the Largest Gaming Audience, Forcing Game Developers to Take Stock of the New Emerging Reality

Enhanced Cloud-Based Gaming Platform

Advancement and Innovation in Games



Market Drivers:

Growing Internet Penetration

Rise in Adoption of Social Gaming Such As Social Casino



Restraints:

Lack of Awareness About Social Gaming

Improper Game Design Hindering Market Growth

Physical Consequences of Gaming Addiction



The Global Social Gaming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Advertisements, Virtual Goods, Other), Monetization of Games Type (Virtual Goods, Advertising, Lead Generation/Offers), Amount Spend Per Month (USD 25 and Above, USD 5-10, USD 1-5), Age Group (13-18 Years, 19-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46 and Above Years), Gender (Male, Female)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Social Gaming Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Social Gaming market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Social Gaming Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Social Gaming

Chapter 4: Presenting the Social Gaming Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Social Gaming market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



