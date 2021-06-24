Social Instinct Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Home Kit

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Social Instinct is a UK based start-up company aiming to take over the world and it is seeking support on Kickstarter for its first project. The primary aim of this startup is to create a brand for influencers and content creators, and this first project is a creation of home kits for a 1.9 million subscribers strong YouTube influencer, True Geordie. The home kit will enable the influencer to create his own football shirts for his secondary channel called 'The Kick Off'.



"Our aim is to be the number one company for influencers and content creators and enable them to make their own brands and sell directly to consumers." Said Qasim Ahmed, the Founder of Social Instinct, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Qasim, his talented team of experts specializes in social media marketing for everyone ranging from startups to established businesses around the world.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/socialinstinct/the-kick-off-fc and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 10,000 and the company is offering these Kick Off FC first edition home kits as a reward with special discounts to the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Social Instinct

Social Instinct is a UK based startup aimed at helping social influencers to create their own brands and directly reach out to the consumers. The company has recently signed with its first client True Geordie, who has more than 1.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. In this exciting project, the company is creating the first edition of his football home kits, and it is welcoming generous support and backing for the recently launched crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Qasim Ahmed

Company: Social Instinct

City: Leeds

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: 07772547459

Email: contact@socialinstinct.co.uk

Website: www.socialinstinct.co.uk