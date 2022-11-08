NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Social Learning Platforms Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Social Learning Platforms market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

PowerSchool (United States), Edmodo (United States), Sakai (United States), ePals (United States), EdApp (United States), Google (United States), MindMeister (Austria)



Definition:

A social learning platform is a solution that organizations can use to create, manage, and deliver employee training programs. It aims to engage people and provide a human context to their learning experience. Social learning platform offers collaborative learning that provides social, peer-based, and collaborative elements within the UI of the learning experience itself, and not as an add-on.



Market Trends:

The popularity of New Ways of Learning

Market Drivers:

Increasing Application of Social Learning Platforms to Improve the Communication among Peoples

Market Opportunities:

Growing Business Sector and Adoption of New Learning Technologies



The Global Social Learning Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

- Type (Operant Conditioning, Modeling)

- Application (Students, Teachers, Employees, Others)

- Platform (IOS, Android, Windows, Others)

- Pricing (Monthly, Yearly)

- Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise)

- Offerings (Social Q&A, Peer Feedback Loop, Competitive Gamification, Video Creation, SCORM Compliance)



Global Social Learning Platforms market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Social Learning Platforms market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Social Learning Platforms

-To showcase the development of the Social Learning Platforms market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Social Learning Platforms market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Social Learning Platforms

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Social Learning Platforms market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Social Learning Platforms market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Social Learning Platforms near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Social Learning Platforms market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



