Social Manufacturing Helps Employment in Australia

Narangba, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- SocialCIC announces their new social manufacturing project which is on the popular Australian crowdfunding platform Pozible. They are calling their campaign "Social Manufacturing by You for You". In an effort to raise employment within their community in the Narangba area of Queensland, Australia, SocialICIC has begun a manufacturing and distribution business around the local indigenous water. The local water has provided a spiritual and cultural anchor for the indigenous Australians for centuries. The water is bottled in the community, and packaged in attractive glass bottles. Local artist Jarreau has created the label artwork, and the bottled water is called "Jarreau Pure Indigenous Water".



They are seeking crowdfunding resources to expand their facilities and equipment. A new building needs to be found, and once a full facility is up and running the "Social Manufacturing by You for You" model can be initiated in other communities.



SocialCIC puts an emphasis on the social side of the business equation, and they want everyone who looks to fund legit and productive projects to know that SocialCIC puts people before profits. The company focuses on employing people in their community who have disabilities. They run three 4 hour shifts a day and pay their workers $25AU an hour.



The goal of SocialCIC is to give employment opportunities to their community, especially toward the disabled people of their community. Gary Terry, founder of SocialCIC, says of the company's social manufacturing project, "With the unemployment rate climbing not just in Australia but around the world, we depend on innovative creative people looking to incredible platforms like Pozible.com to find great projects which also serve a bigger purpose. Pozible has been wonderful, helping us with feedback, descriptions, pictures, even videos."



SocialCIC's social manufacturing project can be found on Pozible at the following address: http://www.pozible.com/socialcic



Their video is available on both YouTube and Vimeo at the following addresses:

http://youtu.be/XpEa4uqzTpg

https://vimeo.com/75682629



About SocialCIC

SocialCIC serves the Narangba suburban area of Queensland. They form innovative business concepts and seed projects providing crucial employment to the community.



CONTACT

Gary Terry

2 Placid Court

Narangba 4504

Queensland, Australia

Mobile: 0401058746