Social Media Ace's from 'G3 Development' in Lehi, UT Received Decoration for Adam Paul Green's Brilliant "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in NY

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



Social Media Ace's from 'G3 Development' in Lehi, UTAH 84150 Received Decoration for Adam Paul Green's Brilliant "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 10014 New York NY and 10022 New York NY



Common Mistake #1: Hiring the Wrong Coach - There are a lot of people tagging themselves as “Social Media Experts, Gurus or Certified Specialists.” Most of the people making these claims are individuals/organizations who offer “basic Social Media skill sets and copy methodologies” which, in the end, will get the wrong kind of connections, a lot of the wrong followers as well as a bad reputation in the marketplace. Just like in the Indiana Jones movie, one needs to “choose wisely” or they will perish from a Social Media perspective.



Communications is a system to leverage an organizations ability to connect with ones market; Social Media is “the new” communications system. Communications is about reach. Communicating is about relational dynamics between people. Social Media provides the means to effectively communicate with ones market. However, communicating in human rather than institutional terms. If one is not communicating (listening first, initiating second) then, how in the world does one expect to create relationships with people and businesses that may want the value that one offers?



Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:



To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.

G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



The wonderfully exotic flavors of premiere-quality cacao combined with açaí and blueberry make this our most popular product. Each 12-gram Xoçaí Nugget is made with premiere-grade dark, Belgian Chocolate, providing an ORACfn value of 75,456 per serving—an extremely high score compared to other available chocolates. - Xoçaí's proprietary cold-processed chocolate. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. - Raw cane juice crystals with only one-third the sugar/calorie load. - Natural cocoa butter. - No added fats, artificial colors or preservatives.



Benefits include: - Superior antioxidant profile/ORACfn score - Helps protect the cardiovascular system, brain and other body systems - Provides superior antioxidant protection. Allergy Information: - Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



Click Below to Order Xocai Nuggets Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-nuggets.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership