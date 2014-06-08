Social Media Agency Reveals How to Get More Vine Followers

Netanya, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2014 -- A social media agency focused on online social media platform marketing recently revealed how to get more followers on Vine. Vine users who would like a significant boost in their following on this social media platform could now avail of the company’s services for the acquisition of more followers.



As a video sharing site, Vine provides an innovative avenue for self-expression through video, as well as an opportunity for a powerful marketing campaign which highly depends on a particular channel’s following. This is where the services of Buy Vine comes in, by offering a significant boost in followers through buy Vine followers packages which range from 1,000 followers up to 20,000.



In addition, the company also offers a boost in likes and “revines,” which is a special term used for the reposting of a particular Vine post by another user. The company’s current array of services is limited to the functions relevant to Vine as a social media platform. Other social media marketing agencies also offer such services, along with several others such as a boost in downloads for platforms that allow such a function. These new developments prove to be useful in predicting the way by which marketing would be conducted decades from now.



About Buy Vine

Buy Vine is a social media marketing agency which focuses on services aimed at increasing a user’s popularity on the social media platform Vine. The primary offering of the agency involves packages to buy vine followers. Pricing for such service starts at $10.99 for 1,000 followers and could reach up to $139.99 for 20,000 followers. For more information on how to get more vine followers as well as other online social media marketing solutions and tools, visit the website at http://www.buyvine.org.



Contact Details:



Madison Bolton

35 Circle Way

CAENBY, LN2 2SH

Phone: 077 4776 8280