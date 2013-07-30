Social Media Aggregate Website Provides Constant Entertainment Along with an Easy to Use Platform to Promote and Sell Users Talent, Events, News, and Entertainment

Oxon Hill, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- RUMediaFiend.com is a social media website that allows users to view the freshest media, news, events as well as post & sell their own videos, music, e-books, podcasts and art. The website draws people in with daily fresh content and the ability for users to view, read, share, rate and comment on content along with the ability to buy and sell products within the user community. Recurring users will be encouraged to create a profile and see what all their friends and fans are up to.



“We aim to create a user friendly environment for individuals to promote themselves and their talent,” said the MediaFiend Executive team. “In this day in age, people have the constant urge to know who, what, where, and when about any and everything interesting/entertaining. We are creating a place to answer that call.”



MediaFiend’s users can promote, rate, share and discuss a plethora of topics. From current news, to local or popular artists, along with the latest events; visitors are guaranteed to find something on the site which will interest them. MediaFiend even provides a unique marketplace where users can purchase and sell their latest creative projects whether music, videos, e-books, articles or podcasts.



“One of our goals is to help others accomplish their goals using our media channels,” the MediaFiend team said. “They can discuss, promote, examine, critique and share their own and other users content while also having an avenue to sell such projects."



The site has a unique rating system that allows users to give feedback beyond a simple "like" or "thumbs-up." There is no limit to the genre or type of content users can share and debate. In fact, the MediaFiend team hopes to create an environment that promotes universal content.



“That’s the idea, to bring people together to gain knowledge and discuss in a civilized manner matters which are important to them or that in which they are interested. But we go beyond that. Regardless of what users add, our team internally adds fresh content daily so the site is never lacking for new material for users to view."



MediaFiend aims to be the biggest site for underground artists to promote and sell their creative projects. Many extremely talented artists have no avenue to sell the amazing art that they create.



“We’re all about promotion,” said MediaFiend's team. “If you have something that needs to be seen, MediaFiend is the place to go to get the viewers. We will get the word out!”



For more information or to start sharing information, visit http://www.rumediafiend.com/ . “The site is free and there’s no requirement to create an account, but visitors can become members”, MediaFiend Executive said.