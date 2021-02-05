The report studies the historical data and offers crucial forecast estimations to assist the readers, investors, stakeholders, and businesses to formulate strategic investment plans
Social media analytics is the process of collecting data from social media sites and using social media analytics tools to analyze that data to make decisions related to business. The data is being collected from different social media sites to make relevant business decisions. The process is mainly used by marketers. It is a step-by-step process. The main steps in the process are the identification of data, analysis of data, and information interpretation. During the forecast period, the global social media analytics market size is expected to reach USD 32.48 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% through the forecast period.
Many factors are contributing to the global growth rate of the social media analytics market. One such major factor is the increased user engagement of social media sites. The focus on competitive intelligence also has increased. Additionally, the demand for real-time performance measurement solutions has grown, increasing market sales. Across the globe, business intelligence techniques have evolved to advanced analytics techniques, and increased cloud adoption along with SMEs are other crucial factors boosting the global social media analytics market growth. Social media users have grown in large numbers driving market growth significantly.
The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Social Media Analytics market and profiled in the report are:
International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Talkwalker Inc., GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Digimind, Unmetric Inc, Cision US Inc., Simplify360, Inc., Hootsuite Media Inc., and Meltwater, among others
The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.
The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Predictive analytics
Descriptive analytics
Prescriptive analytics
Diagnostic analytics
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Solutions
Services
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
On-premises
Cloud
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Sales and Marketing
Customer Experience Management
Supply Chain Management
Risk management and fraud detection
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Retail and eCommerce
Government and defense
Healthcare and life sciences
IT and Telecommunications
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Others
Social Media Analytics Market: Regional Outlook
Owing to the increasing significance of technological advancements, the North American region is leading the global social media analytics market. Europe is another big market for this industry, followed by the Asia Pacific region. In the coming years, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow substantially.
The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Social Media Analytics market and its competitive landscape.
