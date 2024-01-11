Social Media Analytics Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis [2026]

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2024 -- The global Social Media Analytics Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2021 to 0.43 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The major factors driving the growth of the social media analytics market are the, rising number of social media users, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence, rising need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.



Major social media analytics vendors include IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), SAS (US), Clarabridge (US), NetbaseQuid(US), Digimind (France), Talkwalker (Luxembourg), Hootsuite (Canada), GoodData (US), Meltwater (US), Khoros (US), SproutSocial (US), CISION (US), BRAND24 (US), Storender (Uk), RivalIQ(US), Quintly (Germany), Socialbakers (Czech Republic), Awario (Belarus), Oktopost (Israel), Simplify360 (India), Frrole (US), Mavsocial (US), Heuritech (France), Mnemonic AI (US), Konnect Insights (India). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



Adobe is one of the prominent players focusing on developing multimedia and creative software products and services. Since its inception, the company has been offering social media analytics solutions. The company partnered with social media analytics platforms to support brands in delivering personalized and relevant experiences across the whole customer journey. The company offers Adobe experience cloud products, which is a collection of applications and services.



It comes with various functionalities which help to gather insights about the audience, content management, campaign management, customer engagement, advertisement management, channel management. It allows measuring the success of campaigns which helps to predict and understand customer behavior. Adobe integrates with ML to optimize and test web and mobile applications. It offers a variety of products with an integrated set of solutions, for instance, Adobe Experience Manager, journey orchestration, campaign management, customer engagement, advertising management. It offers business solutions to a broad clientele located in the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.



Google is a global technology company, and its primary business areas include web-based search, desktop and mobile operating systems, display advertising and tools, enterprise solutions, hardware products, consumer content platform, advertising platform, and cloud computing platform. The company generates revenues by delivering relevant, cost-effective online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide customers with platforms, collaboration tools and services, and sales of other products and services, such as apps and in-app purchases, digital content, and subscriptions for digital content, and hardware.



Its search engine maintains a list of websites and online content for Google network members, advertisers, and content providers. The company's core products include Android, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, Google Play, and Gmail. Google also sells hardware products such as Chromebook, Chromecast, and Nexus. The company has a worldwide presence in more than 40 countries. In the social media analytics market, the company offers Google Analytics that comes with a unified dashboard that allows customers to analyze the performance for different campaigns across different social platforms. It helps them to track which social platform is driving more traffic on their website. It delivers real-time insights about traffic and click-through rates as well. Google Analytics assists enterprises in discovering who their customers are and helps to analyze the ROI on advertisement spending.



