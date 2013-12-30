Social Media and Networking Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2010 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Social Media And Networking helps in influencing public opinion and decisions, act as abridge between individuals and businesses and provides an effective medium forreaching target audiencewith ease. The use of social networking sites has doubled since 2007, which clearly indicatesthe high growth of social networking market. Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are the global leaders of social networking market in terms of users followed by Google+, MySpace, and Hi5.



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In U.S. social networking users has increased by 25% in 2010. Facebook, Tumbler and Twitter are far ahead in terms of number of users as compared to other social networking sites in U.S. In South Africa, the market of social networking is at nascent stage of developmentas only 38% of users are active at any point of time. In Europe around 2/3rd of total users are logged in at least one of the social networking sites with over 60% users logged in at Facebook and around 15-17% on Twitter at any point of time. In Japan, the number of users onTwitter had grown by more than 500% in 2010 alone. These are the few indicators for the popularity of social networks around the globe.



Most of the social networks are free for the users, which allow marketers to reach target audiences at a very low cost, which is a major driver for the growth of social networks. Moreover, the ease of use, user friendlyinterface and instant information sharing features of the social networks are the major drivers for the social networking market. However, concern over the identity thefts and security of personal information remain the restraining factors for the growth of social networks around the globe.



The report contains the global scenario of Social Networking Market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Social Networking Market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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