Social Media Bosses from 'G3 Development' in Canyon Rim, UTAH Received Distinction for Adam Paul Green's Brilliant "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in Both Water Mill NY & Los Altos CA 

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



SEO: G3 Development provides search engine optimized articles once each week to literally 'train' the search engines to index content more frequently. In addition, our articles are optimized with keywords and customized links that help search engines measure relevance and connectivity with related sites.



Localization: Localized searching is becoming more and more important as mobile devices and local networks leverage geo-tagging for prioritizing search results for consumers. Search engines now consider where the client is and provides search results based on the location. Considering this, G3 Development provides geo-centric keyword optimization to help distinguish content and take advantage of localized searching.



Customization: Each article contains personalized content including names, contact information, and personal variables. In this way G3 provides customized content that has a unique profile, forcing search engines to consider each blog in the network as unique. Participants enjoy a customized experience and feel 'ownership' of the content, encouraging sharing and promotion.



Social Media: Each article published by G3 Development contains sharing badges for the leading social networks, making our customized content as easy to share as a single click. Participants who have Facebook, Delicious, Digg, MySpace or Twitter accounts can share their articles with their friends easily and quickly. Readers can also share the articles, making them even more extensive and valuable. Participants with an aggressive social media plan can share their blog content knowing that the links in each article will bring readers back to their respective Home page.



Compliance: G3's articles are written by professionals, participants do not have to worry about compliance issues and enjoy a certain level of comfort in knowing that content that holds up to communication standards.



Synergy: Because G3 publishes the same foundational article to each participant, the organization moves together as a whole with a common message and a consistent conversation. Group synergy can be achieved and synchronized for special events, new product releases, and special news stories, etc.



Blogging: Participants have the option to blog their own content. This exciting opportunity allows achievers to set themselves apart and to extend their reach with personal stories and experiences. G3 Development provides complete access to the blog and video training content designed to introduce participants to blogging.



Xophoria lifts mood, promotes “Euphoria,” relieves stress and triggers endorphins:

Cacao triggers neurotransmitters to release endorphins for mood-boosting effects.

Vitex delivers phyto-endorphin complex for mood-enhancing benefit.



Stimulates elastin and collagen production:

Vitex sloughs the old and rejuvenates new skin and enhances overall skin protection.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership