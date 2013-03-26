Social Media Boy-Genius Writes Billionaire Richard Branson

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Below is a carbon copy of a proposal letter sent by Umaar Ehsan, CEO/Founder of UmeeUs, to Virgin Founder Sir Richard Branson.



Sir Richard Branson,



I Can Change The World.



I am obsessed with finding ways to leave my mark on this Earth, and I am captivated by the power of the human element. In early 2012, I began work on a social network. This social network has the power to revolutionize the way we interact and can harness the power we all have to change the world. I call it “UmeeUs” (You-Me-Us). UmeeUs combines features of other social media sites that users already love, while cleverly stripping away all of the negatives in a way that's visually appealing and sleek. Most importantly, UmeeUs gives users an opportunity to make the world a better place.



You see, Facebook did something amazing; it connected over one billion people and gave them all one common ground. But what good is connecting that many people when the vast majority of your "friends" [on these social networks] aren't really your friends at all? And what good does it do if you "like" something, but all it accomplishes is a "like" counter going up? One can make the argument that Facebook has no real purpose.



UmeeUs has a purpose and features that matter. Every user has two profiles, a private and a public one. On the private profile, the user’s friends are limited to 200. This would allow for more real interactions and build stronger relationships. An added benefit of this feature is that privacy issues are now made transparent. Every user knows what information is publicly viewable without having to go through layers of confusing privacy settings to force this.



Another feature that has a purpose is that each user can vote with an “Up” or “Down” mechanism on posts and on photos. UmeeUs puts the user in charge; the more “Ups,” the higher content ranks in our photo gallery and post stream. This gives content more visibility and raises awareness for issues and topics that concern our users all around the world.



UmeeUs is a platform where causes and content are shared and "Up'd” based on their importance. This simple “Up” leads to further visibility, and ultimately gives every user a chance to participate on the world’s stage. Not only are users able to share content like videos, posts, memes, and causes, but they have the opportunity to be a part of something big. I believe every human being yearns to be a "somebody," and what better way to fulfill that inner desire than to simply help people be more visible to each other.



I also believe that every new generation wants to be a part of a movement. My generation is the generation of causes. We are, in our own sense, leaders. We are working to change the course of small events, and it is in the sum of these events that we are capable of conquering any dream. I want to make it easier to bring like-minded people together and get them involved. The UmeeUs platform makes this process easier and simpler.



The UmeeUs movement is about giving every person the chance to make a difference. It's about making a measurable impact while delivering the best social media experience the world has seen to date.



I see no option but to make UmeeUs the worlds default social media experience and to use that platform as a way to create change. I know that you too, have a powerful vision of the change you want to leave behind on this planet. This is why I humbly ask that you give me the opportunity to show you my plan in detail, because I feel confident that you will want to get behind it.



All I ask is for a small amount of your time, and I can assure you that you will love what I have to show you. I look forward to hearing from you soon.



Kind Regards,



Umaar Ehsan



UmeeUs, LLC

feedback@umee.us

Falls Church, Virginia

www.Umee.Us



