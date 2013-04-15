Social Media Expert Discusses Modern Social Media Processes Crucial to Growing a Business

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The Denver 13 Launch Conference taking place at the Artwork Network Gallery on April 13, 2013 offers business owners that service wedding clients the rare opportunity to speak directly with social media expert Lisa Michaud about any of their social media needs.



Lisa gained a reputation by approaching social media from a practical perspective, using each network to engage the perfect audience. She specializes in building strategic road maps for social media programs. As a speaker and trainer Lisa loves to educate others about social media and its uses in business communications.



First Class Weddings Denver Launch Conference is the perfect venue for Lisa's message as the event is billed as an opportunity for business owners to learn how to grow their businesses. For one day, the Artwork Network Gallery will be home to top business strategists, businesses that service wedding clients, and like-minded professionals. Event organizer Tammy Ash Perkins says, "Space is limited so reserve your seat today and put your business on course for the fast track to success!"



About Lisa Michaud

Lisa Michaud is the Founder and President of Actuate Social. She has a background in sales. Lisa graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northern Illinois University - College of Business with a B.S. in Marketing. When she's not helping business owners become empowered to speak their voice authentically throughout social media network sites, Lisa enjoys hiking, camping, playing guitar, solving puzzles, and gardening.



About First Class Weddings

First Class Weddings was founded in 1993 as a luxury destination wedding company located in Hawaii. After several years of award-winning success—including being featured on the Travel Channel and authoring The Best of Hawaii Wedding Book —the company expanded to an elite business-to-business network that helps grow other businesses in the wedding industry. Find out more at http://www.firstclassweddings.com/



