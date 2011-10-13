Social Media Hub Grows Businesses With Proprietary Social Media Marketing System with Proven ROI

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- Social Media Hub (SMH), the leading social media marketing firm in Singapore, is growing its business client base exponentially with the success of their proprietary system of Facebook marketing and advertising with verifiable ROI. SMH is the only agency in Singapore that does combined Social Media Monitoring, Facebook Apps and Community Management/Content Marketing.



Today’s savvy consumers resent direct marketing. Consequently, word-of-mouth buzz derived from social media marketing is critical to business success in the new marketing landscapes. Those that can find effective ways to engage users via social media platforms and create a memorable experience will strengthen their brand and close far more sales.



The SMH founders have harnessed the power of social media marketing through social media management, engagement, and co-creation of experience between the brand and the client. Their proven methods utilizes proprietary systems that organically grow companies’ fan bases from the grassroots level while scrutinizing the Internet for positive and negative comments about the company.



SMH offers services covering all aspect of Facebook marketing and advertising to grow businesses online. “We use our proven methods and systems to increase awareness, sales and customer loyalty through social media with measurable ROI,” said Social Media Hub Director Marcus Ho.



As author of the best-selling book “Secrets to Facebook Marketing,” Marcus Ho had the expertise to position SMH at the forefront of effective use of Social Media platforms for marketing. The social media Singapore agency creates customized business Facebook fan pages and profiles as one of several cornerstone strategies. The pages then become the platform for viral social media marketing campaigns. Their proven process exponentially grows brand awareness, which attracts new clients and referrals, builds email lists and solidifies SEO. The result is to increase product/service sales via viral marketing.



The goal is to drive people to the business’ customized fan page and get them to sign up as fans by enticing them with proven methods. These include sweepstakes competition and lucky draws to win prizes, free gifts in exchange for filling out the contact form and user-generated content such as photo/video competition and quiz/trivia competition.



The campaign becomes viral when the Facebook wall of each fan reflects their activity in the business’ Facebook page campaign, which is then spread among each of their friends. Natural curiosity then takes over as more people visit the business’ customized Facebook page. The company also can create professional 60-90 second documentary-style custom videos for business Facebook pages to allow them to communicate product features and services.



All of the many social media marketing services provided by the agency are predicated on getting results. Marcus Ho explained why proven ROI set SMH apart from all other competitors:



“A lot of social media agencies around the world offer really creative and amazing ideas. However, real businesses need tangible results. Businesses should always ask the agency how they measure brand awareness from the campaign, and if they guarantee results or the client’s money back. As far as I know, Social Media Hub is the only agency in the world that has the confidence in their methodology to guarantee the results, and that is truly putting our money where our mouths are at.”



About Social Media Hub

Social Meida Hub is Singapore's leading 3 year-old social media agency that focuses on supporting brands and businesses to create more brand awareness, increase sales and increase customer loyalty with measurable results. SMH also guarantees a full refund if they do not achieve the desired results. Some of the companies that are working with or have worked with SMH are Qatar Airways, Wacoal, JobStreet Singapore, T Harv Eker (MillionaireMind Events) and few government politicians in Singapore. To learn more about SMH, please visit http://www.social-mediahub.com