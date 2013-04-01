Social Media in 7 Minutes Releases New Facebook Training Videos

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- The step by step social networking training program Social Media In 7 Minutes has updated its Facebook training module to include more ‘micro trainings’.



Micro trainings are those designed to be short, specific and easy to go back and rewatch if a question should arise about a specific topic.



“Based on user feedback, we’ve begun creating shorter, more topic specific videos, such as “How to Update Your Facebook Status” or “How to Upload A Video” rather than having one 10 minute “Facebook 101? training,” said best selling author and voice of Social Media In 7 Minutes Tom Bukacek. ”This way, people can go back and find specific answers to specific questions.”



Social Media In 7 Minutes was created by Black Box Social Media (BBSM). BBSM performs online marketing duties for many small business owners and companies seeking to brand themselves, generate leads or increase their sales online.



BBSM would internally train their staff by screen recording a series of short ‘how to’ videos. After creating 30+ videos, BBSM decided to create a structured product detailing how anyone can do what they do.



“Many small business owners are seeing the value of promoting their businesses online but don’t know exactly how to do it,” continues Mr. Bukacek. ”In fact, most businesses have no idea how to engage with customers online. SMI7M teaches you the science behind social media marketing and shows you step by step how to make money from social networking sites.”



For more information about Social Media In 7 Minutes, please visit http://SocialMediaIn7Minutes.com



Quotes:

"Based on user feedback, we've begun creating shorter, more topic specific videos, such as "How to Update Your Facebook Status" or "How to Upload A Video" rather than having one 10 minute "Facebook 101" training. This way, people can go back and find specific answers to specific questions." Tom Bukacek



Contact:

Curt Maly

5125016414

http://socialmediain7minutes.com