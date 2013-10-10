Social Media, Internet of Things, and the Future of Public Health: Market Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Public health is "the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private, communities and individuals." It is concerned with threats to health based on population health analysis. This definition highlights the role played by members of the community in improving health and in defining what is socially and publicly acceptable.



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There are three main features of public health that define the field and also provide a contrast to the related field of medicine. Public health and medicine often have the similar goals of reducing the impact of disease and improving health and quality of life, but there are some notable differences between the two in the methods of reaching these goals. The primary features of public health are a (1) a view that all people should have healthcare access, regardless of social position, (2) a focus on the health of populations rather than individuals, and (3) a focus on prevention.



The use of social media in public health is taking shape as Twitter and other forms of social media are leveraged to identify potential outbreaks. Public health data is rapidly increasing from all sources. Sensors, formerly found only in hospital ICUs, are now portable and be used at home, and even sometimes while walking. The potential for persistent public health monitoring may be realized through introduction of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, embedded computing/wireless, and related technologies.



This report evaluates the impact of social media, Big Data and analytics, and the so called "Internet of Things (IoT)" on public healthcare. The report evaluates specific companies, solutions, and applications. The report includes analysis of Big Data and its anticipated use in public health.



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Report Benefits:



Identify the tenants of "Public Health 2.0"

Identify specific companies, solutions, and applications

Identify the role of Participatory Epidemiology in public health

Understand the confluence of Infodemiology and Infoveillance

Understand the role of data-mining, Big Data, and public health

Understand the role and importance of social media in public health

Understand the evolution and future direction of healthcare technology



Companies and Organizations in Report:



Abbott Laboratories

Adidas miCoach

Airstrip Technologies

Al Bawaba

AliveCor

Asthmapolis

AstraZeneca

BioCaster Global Health Monitor

Blue Shield of California

CardioNet

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Central Intelligence Agency

DexCom

EpiSPIDER

Facebook Inc.

Factiva

Flu Detector

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

FrontlineSMS

GeoChat

Geonames

Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN)

Google Dengue Trend

Google Flu Trends

Google Maps

HealthConnect

HealthCore

HealthMap

IMS Health

iRhythm

Kaiser Permanente

Life Watch

Medtronic Inc.

Microsoft Research

Mood of the Nation

NantHealth

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Nike+

Philips Electronics iPill

Proteus Digital Health

Prudential Insurance Company of America

Sickweather

Skin Scan

Sotera Wireless

Twitter Inc.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

UK Health Protection Agency

United Nations

United States Public Health Service (PHS)

U.S. Department of Agriculture

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Director for National Intelligence

Ushahidi

Vitality

Withings

World Health Organization (WHO)

Yahoo Maps



Target Audience:



Healthcare service providers

Healthcare insurance providers

Healthcare technology companies

Social media and networking companies

Policy makers, regulatory bodies, and government

Consultants and systems integrators for healthcare technology

M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies

Public health institutions including CDC, NIH, FDA, CMS, NRHA, WHO, and others



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