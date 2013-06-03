Social Media Luv Announces Service to Get YouTube Views

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- A new service by Social Media Luv allow users to get Youtube views for different accounts to help increase their overall popularity. Social Media Luv provides different packages where YouTube views can be purchased to help jump start the views of a particular video.



Different studies have shown that one reason YouTube views increase is because a certain amount of YouTube views are already present. Essentially, a video can become more popular in large part because it is popular already. This “Catch-22” situation can make it very difficult to gain views for particular YouTube videos. Social Media Luv addresses this issue by provide three different packages of Youtube views .



- Interesting: 20,000 YouTube Views for $19.95

- Cool: 40,000 YouTube Views for $29.95

- Viral: 80,000 YouTube Views for $39.95



Each of the packages is delivered from seven, eight to ten days respectively and is backed by a 100% guarantee. Also, these packages are customizable to the customer so that they can be adjusted to suit their needs. When used in combination with SEO or search engine optimization strategies, this is one of the less expensive methods to promoting particular videos. This jump starting method can lead to videos that go “viral” or at least gain a significant amount of popularity in a short period of time.



For those who are looking at jump starting a particular video on YouTube, this program offers an inexpensive method to buy fast Youtube views . For more information about how to buy Youtube views , visit Social Media Luv.



Seamus Smith

Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@socialmedialuv.com

http://www.socialmedialuv.com