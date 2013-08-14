Social Media Luv Announces YouTube Marketing Services

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Social Media Luv is offering a service that helps online businesses get YouTube views . YouTube is the most popular video site on the web and obtaining fast views for YouTube videos can increase awareness, customer traffic, produce more sales and even build the brand of a business.



Studies regularly show that the majority of people will not view a video on YouTube unless it already has a certain number of views in place. This means that for online businesses with few outside resources, getting people to watch their videos can be very difficult. To avoid this “Catch-22” situation, Social Media Luv offers online businesses the opportunity to purchase from one of three packages of pre-numbered views.



- Interesting: 20,000 views for $19.95

- Cool: 40,000 views for $29.95

- Viral: 80,000 views for $39.95



Each of these packages are delivered within seven, eight or ten business days respectively. Plus, each package comes with a fully money back guarantee. The main purpose of purchasing fast YouTube views is to jump start the viewership for new videos. Whether to attract a local audience or one that stretches around the world, purchasing fast YouTube views can bring more people to watch a particular video.



Purchasing YouTube views are relatively inexpensive, but they have significant potential for bringing in views from customers, potentially creating a video that may go viral. For more information about fast YouTube views and the different packages, visit Social Media Luv.



Seamus Smith

Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@socialmedialuv.com

http://www.socialmedialuv.com