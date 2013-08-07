Social Media Management and Promoting Small Business with Tweet UR Biz UK

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- John Toal, the founder, and owner, of Tweet Ur Biz has announced a great new project to his social media management, and promoting small businesses online.



What we are referring to is his brand new brilliant idea of promoting models on Twitter. This should be wonderful news for would be models who have found it difficult to gain entrance to this profession.



Anyone wishing to promote their business online should look no further than John at Tweet Ur Biz as he has already promoted many businesses by means of his social media management, and these businesses have grown and attracted many more clients due too Johns ability of promoting small businesses online. John dedication to the business and the needs of his business clients has helped many too become very successful, as well as being extremely proficient at social media management, John is very friendly and approachable, and is a wonderful family man with five beautiful children.



Any business can benefit grateful through Tweet Ur Biz with a low cost of £40 per month which is a very competitive price in social media.



Many businesses simply do not have time to be actively involved in social media, and this is were Tweet Ur Biz comes in. Social media management should be always be part of any business, as a recent survey has shown that social media has increased business sales by as much as 57%.



Tweet Ur Biz promotes businesses through their Twitter account which has proven to be extremely popular amongst businesses. Their Twitter followers are grown greatly ,and has turned out to be a great success. In addition to Twitter Tweet Ur Biz Twitter also promotes businesses through other popular social media accounts. Through Tweet Ur Biz you can establish your business brand to many more in a very short space of time.



Social media management is very important, and at an affordable cost which is much lower than traditional advertising it really is worthwhile to visit Tweet Ur Biz.



You will find that John Toal manager director is knowledgeable in social media management, and John will take care of social promotion leaving you to run your business.



Tweet Ur Biz is sponsored by Wee Jenny print, K Pearson Roofing, Biz Promo Video and many other sponsors.



Tweet Ur Biz is grown very fast with new businesses signing up for their services daily, and offers all companies to try out their services for a low monthly fee, and your business will grow through Tweet Ur Biz.



Tweet Ur Biz will will tweet, and share your business throughout the day, and when Tweet Ur Biz shares a tweet this gets shared to many other accounts which is important for any business.



Tweet Ur Biz are based in UK,but they cater for companies throughout the UK, and the rest of the world with John having many clients from abroad including clients from USA, and Canada. Tweet Ur Biz deals with all niches, and they will take their time to discuss your requirements.



For More Information, Visit the Website at: http://www.tweeturbizuk.com



For Media contact:

Liz Moir

The Web Studio

Burnside Road

Glasgow

G75 5RD

01412507139

info@top-ranking-seo.co.uk

http://www.top-ranking-seo.co.uk