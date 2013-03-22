Social Media Management Services Offers Its Email Management Service at a Reasonable Price

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Social Media Management Services, a well-known social media management company offers its Email management service at an affordable price. However, it also clarifies that the price varies depending on the size of the customer base and area. Clients can also get a price quote within 24 hours of ordering.



By opting for this service, customers can work closely with an experienced social media manager of the company and send out emails to their mailing list, consulting on how they can increase their mailing list and implementing into their Facebook and Twitter services for an extra price.



Talking about the services, a representative of this social media company stated, “Email marketing is not considered part of social media. You are probably questioning why we are offering an email management marketing service with our social media management services. Not all people are using social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook”.



He also said, “One reason we are offering an email management services is not all people are using social media. We do not want to leave out these people out of your marketing possibilities.” The main reason the company is providing this service is that email and social media together is the best combination.



Not all people check their social media accounts on a daily basis. They may check their email. Using social media to collect targeted email address can be used a powerful tool for your marketing. Furthermore, there is also more exposure of a company using social media and email.



About Social Media Management Services

Social Media Management Services is part of T4 Social Media LLC. The owner of T4 Social Media LLC, David Olmstead, has been working online since 1999. His services have included search engine optimization and web page design. He has embraced the social media world and loves to help people and companies grow their businesses. His company believes in an open and honest relationship. T4 Social Media wants to be an invisible voice to make any company gain trust among past, present and future customers. It looks forward to building a strong relationship between a company and its customers.



For more information, please visit http://socialmediamanagementoutsourcing.com/