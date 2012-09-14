Social Media News Expert Social Barrel Added to Technorati's Top 100 Gadget Blogs

Adelaide, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Social Barrel, a popular website that makes it easy to keep up with the latest social media and mobile technology news, has recently received the honour of being named one of Technorati’s Top 100 gadget blogs.



Social Barrel is no stranger to positive ratings: the website currently ranks #118 on Technorati’s Technology list and #104 in their Info Tech Category. AllTop.com has also recognized the Social media news network as one of their top 100 mobile-dedicated blogs.



The Facebook news experts have a wide audience—entrepreneurs, bloggers, marketers, inventors, corporations, and inventors, just to name a few—and they all have one thing in common: a thirst for wanting to know more about social networking and technology.



Long-time visitors of the site are also excited to learn that keeping up with the latest mobile news on Social Barrel is now even easier, thanks to a newly redesigned website. Social Barrel’s website is now divided by topics—Social Media, Mobile, Tech, Web, Business, Fun Stuff, and iOS Apps—and sub-topics so that readers can easily browse articles. Readers can browse articles according to their favorite authors, as well.



Social Barrel’s writers scan the web constantly and are always on the lookout for newsworthy content, “[keeping] their thumb on the news of the day when it comes to social media and mobile technology,” explains an article on the Google news expert’s website.



Besides being a news source, the Twitter news website also specialise in quality reviews of products such as phones and tablets. For instance, hot topics on the site’s constantly updated newsfeed include the latest development updates from Apple, Windows Phone, HTC, Samsung, and Blackberry.



In order to get the most relevant social media and Mobile news delivered to their inbox, visitors of Social Barrel are encouraged to subscribe to their newsletter and RSS Feeds. Social Barrel can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Del.icio.us, and Google Plus.



Fans interested in submitting interesting, original news stories to Social Barrel can use the site’s submission form for review, editing, and possible publishing.



About Social Barrel

Social Barrel, founded by Aaron Elliott in November 2010, brings the latest Social Media, Mobile and Tech news to its daily readers.