Social networks have grown from being simple platforms for friends to share their thoughts and connect with each other to become effective marketing platforms for the promotions of a company’s products and services and the company itself. A large number of businesses have already taken to these websites to make their presence felt, and the number is increasing rapidly. The importance of social media optimization in the current scenario is explained further by Ribbun Software spokesperson, Mr. Mohit, who says, “Social media websites are one of the most active ones in the world. Facebook alone has more than 700 million users active at the moment, and Twitter and other social media websites attract their share of users too. Even from the point of view of pure SEO, social media optimization is very important because even Google has begun to consider a website’s social media status in order to determine its page rank. As an SEO and online marketing company, we known that social media optimization is a necessity, which is why we offer it.”



Twitter alone offers immense potential for social media optimization. It is one of the top 5 social networks on the internet and has a user base of several million people. Thousands of Tweets are exchanged every day, making it one of the most active websites as well. A strong presence on Twitter can be very beneficial for companies that are looking to create a strong a positive image. The popularity of a company or individual on this social network can be calculated according to the number of Followers of the profile. Ribbun Software plans to launch a service that allows its clients to increase the number of Followers on Twitter legitimately.



Facebook is another prominent social media website, and it is considered by many to be the top social network at the moment. The popularity of a company on Facebook can be determined by how many Facebook Fans the profile of that company receives. Ribbun Software will also target this website and provide a service that uses acceptable rules and guidelines to increase its clients’ Facebook Fans.



About Ribbun

Ribbun Software is an extremely popular and rapidly growing SEO company that offers a number of services. Its current service list includes blog commenting, content writing, directory submission, RSS submission, and classified ads posting.