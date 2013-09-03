Social Media Powerhouses from 'G3 Development' in Centerville, UT Received Commendation for Adam Green's Successful "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in Both New York NY & Mc Lean VA

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



If one thinks about “the real reason why” they need to engage in Social Media, it all boils down to these basics:



(a) Forming the right relations and

(b) Doing so the right way



Many business leaders are still at the fundamental stage of asking,



“Why is Social Media important for my business?”



This very question begs another question:



“Have you been paying attention to the marketplace?”



Ok, so, most people will answer these questions quite easily. And here’s how it usually goes: “Yes, of course I’ve been paying attention to the marketplace and Social Media is obviously important because it seems to be everywhere one turns. One is hearing about Social Media but still have the need to understand why the businesses using it and why is it creating so much attention.” The answer to “Why” is related to “How and What” a business does to engage in market relations with the aim of creating an opportunity for a business transaction. Why do businesses exist? Primarily to:



(a) Create value and

(b) Attract a market who wants the value proposition enough to engage.



However, the “How” of doing this has dramatically changed in the last 2 years from “Push Marketing” to “Pull Marketing.” This transformation has all happened via relevant and relative conversations that attract the market one will seek to the client.



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About Us

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity