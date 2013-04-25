Social Media Program Competition includes Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



Melissa Pravlik, Social Engagement Manager at Pittsburgh Business Times, reported on the twenty-six companies in the Pittsburgh area in the 2013 Social Madness competition. Seegrid, is part of the competition. Social Madness is a one-of-a-kind competition that measures a company’s social media engagement. The competition spotlights the best social media programs of companies in 43 cities and the country at large. The winning companies will have $10,000 charitable donations made on their behalf and also gain bragging rights as social media superstars.



Throughout the competition, the paper will be featuring social media blogs and company profiles on the Pittsburgh Business Times’ Social Madness blog. Pittsburgh Business Times has the latest breaking business news, updated throughout the day. Subscribers will access 40 other local business newspapers owned by our parent company, American City Business Journals, as well as other Business Journals sites with more information for the business person.



Michael M. Hasco, Chief Growth Officer is responsible for the company's U.S. and global business development. Before joining Seegrid, Hasco served as the vice president of global account sales for H.J. Heinz Company, where he designed and successfully led a global accounts cross-functional foodservice team in the United States, Europe, and Asia. During his time with Heinz, Hasco increased global account sales by 139%. As vice president of global account sales, Hasco was responsible globally for McDonalds, Burger King, and Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell). At Nestle, USA, Hasco held the title director of foodservice management accounts. During his tenure, he implemented and managed a dedicated sales and marketing strategy that was responsible for $264 million of foodservice and retail product sales to Sam's Club. Hasco holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and a Bachelors of Arts in Economics degree from the University of Pittsburgh.



Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.

Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500