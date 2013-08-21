Social Media Reaction Announces Enhanced Online Marketing Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Houston, Texas based Social Media Reaction, an extremely reputed online marketing firm, has announced an immediate upgrade of all of its Online Marketing Services and the launch of several new ones to better help its clients in making an impact online. SocialMediaReaction.com is now offering a comprehensive bouquet of extremely valuable online marketing services that are designed to enable any business or individual to reach out to their target audience more effectively and at a much lower cost compared to any other medium.



"The marketing landscape is evolving at an amazing pace and technology companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter are defining the rules. Social Media is not only here to stay but is literally redefining the very nuances of consumer behaviour and the way consumers buy products and services," Said Mr. Jay King, Founder & CEO, Social Media Reaction. "Businesses and professionals, who ignore the writing on the wall are likely to find it extremely hard to survive in this increasingly competitive environment. And this is precisely what the services of Social Media Reaction can help them with. Getting ahead in the Online Marketing game. And staying there!"



To help its customers enhance their business, Social Media Reaction offers a comprehensive bouquet of services that include Target Email Marketing, Target Email Lists, Email Opt-ins, Patented Stamping Method, Enveloping Method, Guerrilla Marketing Packages, Social Media Design & Creation, Social Media Management, Youtube Marketing, Facebook Marketing, Twitter Marketing, Professional Press Release Writing, Press Release Distribution, Basic And Professional Ad Design, Professional Logo Design, Basic Web Development, amongst several other services. SocialMediaReaction.com allows its customers to create their own package of preferred services that they wish to subscribe to depending upon their requirements and budget. SocialMediaReaction.com also offers One-On-One Live Training Courses on various topics related to Social Media Management and Online Marketing.



SocialMediaReaction.com proactively keeps all its services upgraded to ensure that its customers stay ahead of the competition. This is evident in the fact that it is upgrading all of its Email Marketing services keeping in mind the latest changes in the layout of Google Gmail's Inbox and the way it processes promotional Emails.



"One has to follow the latest updates from companies like Google and Facebook on their respective platforms and adapt the online marketing efforts accordingly. This helps in making sure that no effort is wasted and no opportunity is missed. We're proud to say that at SocialMediaReaction.com, we're always ahead of the pack in recognizing the importance of such changes and adapting our campaigns accordingly to keep them relevant and as effective as ever," added Mr. King. "For example, when Facebook introduced the Graph Search and the Hashtags into its platform, it threw open doors of opportunities for online marketers. Similarly, with the latest Gmail Inbox Update from Google, Email Marketers must readapt their strategies to ensure that Google doesn't mark their mails as Promotions and deliver them to a special folder, which can bring down the effectiveness and the results from the email campaign. Our customers, have the benefit of working with a partner who keeps abreast of such changes to ensure good ROI to them, always!"



The aim of SocialMediaReaction.com is to make its clients feel comfortable with the idea of online marketing and social media interactions, which most of the businesses and professionals find somewhat complex or intimidating. SocialMediaReaction.com aims to prove to its customers that Online Marketing is an extremely simple and effective form of marketing, which is also very affordable in terms of good Returns On Investment (ROI). Additionally, effective online marketing is amongst the fastest and most preferable ways of establishing the credentials for any new business or professional service provider.



"The waning results from traditional advertising, PR and local promotions, are making businesses realize that it is becoming increasingly harder to not only find new customers but also to retain the old ones. At the same time, the ever growing popularity of search engines like Google and Social Media Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and the like, offer huge opportunity to savvy marketers to ensure that their business not only survives, but thrives! As such, we're consistently being reminded by many of our customers as to how glad they are to have SocialMediaReaction.com as their online media partner," concluded Mr. King.



About SocialMediaReaction.com

SocialMediaReaction.com has been established by Relizon Media to offer Online Marketing Services to businesses and professionals nationwide and help them succeed online. Social Media Reaction offers extremely valuable online marketing and social media consulting services to its clients so that they are able to reach out to their target audience on social networks and interactive platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube etc. in a more efficient and cost effective way. All of the services provided by SocialMediaReaction.com are kept affordable and are executed with extra emphasis on quality and professionalism. It is also to be noted that all assignments entrusted to SocialMediaReaction.com are always completed in a timely manner. For more details, please log on to: www.SocialMediaReaction.com



Disclaimer

Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube etc. are Trademarks belonging to their respective owners. Any reference to these brands in the press release does not amount to, or is meant to signify, any relationship between these brands and SocialMediaReaction.com, which is neither affiliated to, nor endorsed by any of these brands or companies in any way whatsoever.



For further details, please contact:



Jay King

Social Media Reaction

Phone: 818-641-6305

Email: SocialMediaReaction@gmail.com

Website: http://www.SocialMediaReaction.com