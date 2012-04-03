Focalytic to Gather and Analyze Text Information About Products, Customers, and Business Environment

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- Business insight company Focalytic offers text analysis and data visualization techniques to gather and analyze information about products, customers and political and business environments in ways that provide feedback to businesses and campaigns on how they can compete with others within their industry or political race. Information provided includes what consumers or constituents are saying about a company, a message, or an industry and allows companies to make strategic decisions about branding, product launches, speeches and marketing content, and business direction.



The competitive intelligence provided by Focalytic will also focus on those elements that will benefit businesses or campaigns by providing an analysis of competitor’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, or threats in their business environment or campaign.



Focalytic is engaged in competitive intelligence, data visualization, social media listening, social media research, political analysis and text analytics and allows you to keep your finger on the pulse of your business health. Text analysis is the process of turning unstructured text (open ended text) from conversation sources like feedback from your employees or customers, business intelligence content, internal documents, reports, or customer call logs into something that can be analyzed statistically and used to predict and drive business decisions and insights.



Typical clients include businesses, governments and political organizations – anyone with a need to know how they are perceived outside their organization and a need to maintain control on the customer or voter perception. The Focalytic site includes a blog and free industry resources.



About Focalytic

Focalytic is a subsidiary of Discovery Research Group, a full-service market research company established in 1987 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their proprietary processes began in some of the largest US Universities, have been applied to the consumer, B2B, and political sectors, and have been under development for over 25 years. Steeped in established text analytic and market research approaches, their processes will provide you with actionable focused insights.



Focalytic is a member of SCIP (Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals) and the AMA (American Marketing Association) and adheres to their stated standards and guidelines.