Social Media Scholars from 'G3 Development' in Holladay, UTAH Received Decree for Adam Paul Green's Inspired "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in Both Rolling Hills CA  and Glen Head NY

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.



Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn “how” to use social media correctly then they’ll understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking.



To sum up:

For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Unknown to most people, chronic inflammation is the primary contributor to dozens of conditions, ranging from cardiovascular disease and diabetes to dementia and fatigue. And inflammation starts in the cell, spreading to tissues, organs and entire systems. To slow the effects of inflammation, Xoçaí® has created XoVitality™ Antioxidant, a unique blend of powerful phytonutrients that protect the cells, optimize the body’s inflammatory mechanisms and slow the aging process. The aging processes are particularly unkind to the heart, blood vessels and brain. Free radical damage, oxidative stress and inflammation wreak havoc on these vital organs and tissues. Fortunately, XoVitality™ Heart & Brain delivers a comprehensive and powerful blend of ingredients that protect the heart and brain, revitalizing these key organs and systems, and allowing you to enjoy a new vitality for years to come. As we age, our bodies’ abilities to defend against illness, free radicals and the onslaught of toxins diminish. This means that we feel sick more often, have less energy and suffer with overall poor health. The good news is that XoVitality™ Immunity offers a potent array of nutrients that replenish the immune system, optimize its actions, and empower a new level of defense tools for optimal wellness.



Click Below to Order Xovitality Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xovitalitytm-anti-aging-capsules.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership



About G3 Development

G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity