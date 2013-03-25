Social Media SEO Helping Market Penetration

Mason, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Increasing website traffic and improving search engine rankings are integral parts of an effective social media campaign. SEO Traffic Services, a full-service Internet marketing company, utilizes a team of social media search engine optimization (SEO) experts, to enhance clients’ online presence. Target market penetration is a critical component of driving new sales.



Social media SEO is a service comprised of distinct attributes. A client is provided with an online identity. The client’s identity is distributed, displayed and marketed throughout the worldwide web. Relationships are formed with new customers who might not have otherwise purchased services, or known of a client’s existence. Social media SEO provides clients with another venue for customers to learn about products and services, and share valuable feedback.



The opportunity to network with other businesses is also a benefit of social media SEO. Clients’ brand identity is marketed in a way that sets it apart from the competition. The SEO Traffic Services team knows how to spread clients’ brands, and specializes in the following skill sets: off-page SEO & link building, web development & on-page SEO, and customer service. The team helps clients to avoid marketing pitfalls, with the ultimate goal of increasing clients’ sales and market share. Clients benefit from SEO Traffic Services full line of Internet marketing products and services.



Clients stand to gain a competitive advantage with enhanced organic search results and a local online marketing presence. The expert team at SEO Traffic Services also provides clients with web design.



Effective web design is needed to gain trust from customers. Optimized webpages with the appropriate keywords will drive traffic to websites. A properly designed website allows clients to convert web traffic into sales. SEO Traffic Services has received hundreds of testimonials from clients attesting to the quality of services. SEO Traffic Services is excited to announce the addition of two new clients.



SwingBetter.net provides golfers with a guide to achieving the best golf swing (improve your golf) . This dynamic website offers golfers detailed advice on stance, grip and swing. There are articles on many aspects of golfing, including qualifying for the U.S. Open and choosing the right golf ball for a player's swing. Effective, practical advice for perfecting a golf swing is invaluable information for businessmen and recreationalists. Internet marketing, including social media SEO, will drive traffic to SwingBetter.net.



Dr. Timothy Hewitt, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, is increasing his web presence with SEO Traffic Services. Dr. Tim Hewitt plastic surgeon has an impressive resume, and currently practices in Perth, Australia. He provides clients with cosmetic surgery procedures including: rhinoplasty & nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction & body contouring surgery, and facelift & facial aesthetic surgery.



About SEO Traffic Services

SEO Traffic Services is proud to offer clients an efficient and effective mix of Internet marketing services. Social media SEO allows clients to penetrate their target markets, and drive new sales. For a free SEO Analysis, call (866) 759-0583 or visit http://www.seotrafficservices.org.



SEO Traffic Services

P.O. Box 704

Mason, Michigan 48854

Phone: (866) 759-0583

http://www.seotrafficservices.org/