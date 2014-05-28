Social Media Specialist Angeliz Guevara Launches Her New Lifestyle Blog "Made in Venezuela"

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Businesses these days continue to increase and improve their online presence on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and many others. Social Media Specialists are responsible for creating, maintaining and engaging the audience for each company through a variety of campaigns. A social media specialist is also required to have an entirely deep and personal affinity towards major social networks and be very passionate about building relationships. Angeliz Guevara is a Social Media Specialist who has what it takes to be one of the best.



As a Marketing Specialist she helps brands connect with the right audience in a much more meaningful way. Her passion for traveling, singing, photography and meeting new people brings out the best in her. She is currently working with @GigaSavvy which is a full service Digital Marketing Agency.



Angeliz Guevara recently launched her own website/ lifestyle blog www.angelizguevara.com where she hopes to share her experiences with other young Latino professionals who want to immigrate to a new country and make their dreams come true.



To know more about Angeliz Guevara visit www.angelizguevara.com



About Angeliz Guevara

Angeliz Guevara hails from Venezuela where she pursued her Business Administration Degree. Angeliz moved to Los Angeles to pursue higher education and career. She studied marketing at UCLA and specialized in Hispanic Markets. Her passion and love for Social Media had made her a successful marketing specialist today.



Contact Details



Website: www.angelizguevara.com