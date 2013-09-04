Social Media Successes Can Be Evaluated with the Help of a New Digital Playbook Resource from INXPO

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- INXPO has just announced the launch of a Digital Playbook that represents the activities and opinions of various top stakeholders in both trade shows and conferences: Brand Marketers architecting trade show portfolios, as well as Organizers, including independent show producers and association event executives who create business and consumer events. The Digital Playbook is centered on three key goals that are common to the industry: the generation of revenue, how engaged the attendees were, and the containment of costs.



After comparing and analyzing the data from these three key groups, brand marketers and exhibition executives within the industry have better insights of how to better use social media and digital marketing to achieve greater return on investment.



“The Digital Playbook is an excellent resource for brand marketers or anyone who is evaluating their current social and digital activity,” said Drew VanVooren, President and Co-Founder of INXPO.”



“It’s also a reminder of how the digital landscape has changed, and how important digital strategy has become to not only acquire new customers, but most importantly nourish existing ones. Although there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ that applies to social and digital strategy, the Playbook offers great insights, best practices, and trends we all can use.”



Since the day it opened for business, INXPO has strived to achieve two key goals with its products: power and simplicity. From its interactive and affordable Webcasting to its Corporate YouTube style platform that helps to engage a worldwide audience with unlimited live and on demand channel programming, INXPO prides itself on providing customized solutions that meet and exceed the expectations of customers and prospects.



To learn more about INXPO and the solutions they offer, people are welcome to visit their website: www.inxpo.com. There, they can read more about the newly-released Digital Playbook as well as learn more about the company’s online presentation broadcasting and experiential event solutions.



About INXPO

INXPO is changing the way businesses communicate better with their customers, employees, partners and prospects. The company’s next generation webcasting platform can be deployed as a link on a website or in an email, in an online virtual event on the company’s award-winning event platform, or as part of an ongoing 365 community inside its Social Business TV product. It has more than 3,000 successful online communications programs for global customers, including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson, Hilton, HIMSS, P&G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State.



To learn more about INXPO’s solutions please visit www.inxpo.com, email them at contactsales@inxpo.com, or call (312) 962-3708