Social Media Training for Businesses to Be Delivered by Two of Ontario's Top Social Media Experts to Mississauga and Oakville Ontario

Mississauga, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Winston Bromley and Sofie Andreou, two of Ontario’s leading experts in social media marketing, are hosting the Social Big Bang Conference where they will share their knowledge on ways you can integrate social media successfully into your business’s current marketing campaigns. “The goal,” states Bromley “is to show you how strong social media marketing strategies can increase profits and drive business to you.”



The Social Big Bang begins with a full day of in-depth analysis of available social media tools including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and more. Following the one day introduction, the training continues with a three-month social media online marketing course including tutorials, videos, ebooks and certifications. The Social Big Bang is designed to provide you with the skill sets and actionable items to create and implement a social media campaign immediately.



This conference is a result of the collaboration between experts in the field of social media marketing and management. Sofie Andreou, author and social media expert and Winston Bromley, social media and internet marketer, have combined their wealth of knowledge and business experience to bring you the very best tools and social media best practices to help you grow your business.



The course will include concepts and real-life examples within Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other online tools which should be used every day from all levels of businesses and staff making the Social Big Bang conference an all encompassing training tool.



At the end of the day, there will be an question and answer period called ‘Q&A Social Strategist Panel’ which will feature local business owners who will share their success stories in what they have accomplished implementing social media and exactly how they did it. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared to ask questions of those who are successfully harnessing the power of social media.



Participants will continue their training with three months of enhanced online video tutorials. Materials including ebooks and worksheets will be provided as part of the registration. Within three months of the date of the in-person session, participants will be able to write the Social Big Bang Certification test as proof of knowledge and skills as a Social Media Manager.



Sofie Andreou, speaker, author, and facilitator of how businesses leverage the power of the internet, is the author of “Leveraging the Power of the Internet” and “Your Social Strategy”. Sofie delivers her highly sought after “Levering the Power of the Internet” seminar series to hundreds of businesses each month, and lectures on the same topic at Trent University to over 100 students annually. Sofie is recognized as a leader in both the International Economic Development and Online Business communities, and is invited often to speak in these circles.



Winston Bromley is an Internet marketer and social media speaker, trainer and expert on how to profit from social media in your business. Winston specializes in working with businesses and business owners around the world to effectively use social media to grow their business. Winston has been working in Social Media since 2005, and owns Artbox, an on-line company specializing in web design, social media and mobile app development.



The Social Big Bang will be held in Mississauga/Oakville on February 20, 2013, 10am – 4pm. Investment for this course is $297 + HST. For more information and to register, visit http://www.SocialTraining.ca



