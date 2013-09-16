Social Media Veteran's from 'G3 Development' in Orem, UTAH Received Endowment for Adam Paul Green's Renown "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in Both New York NY and Saratoga CA

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



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When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.



Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn “how” to use social media correctly then they’ll understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking.



To sum up:

For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



Facing the onslaught of unhealthy snack options, Xoçaí has created the unthinkable, a delicious, antioxidant-rich Peanut Butter Cup that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Made with all-natural ingredients, the Xoçaí Peanut Butter Cup is the perfect low-calorie snack for a responsible, healthful diet. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - All-natural peanut butter - Contains inulin, a versatile, diabetic-friendly fiber - Premium-grade whey protein provides longer sense of satiety and satisfaction - All natural cocoa butter.



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutrient absorption and immune function. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - 1 billion organisms of Lactobacillus helveticus and Bifidobacterium longum - 1 Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Antioxidant-rich, high in flavanols.



Benefits include: - Encourages proper probiotic balance in the intestine - Xoçaí chocolate Increases survivability of probiotics - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity. Features include: - The first probiotic-rich, healthy chocolate product available - Vegetarian-friendly - Easy way to consume high-antioxidant diet.



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership