Social Media Waiting for Text Messaging Rhyming Day

Mt Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The word is out! Text messaging rhyming day is fast approaching. The social media including popular networking sites like Facebook are going crazy about this day. The campaign has already gone viral and texters from across the world are anxiously waiting for the 28th to arrive.



Text messaging rhyming day is a day dedicated to sending and receiving texts that rhyme and in turn spread the joy. Rhyming texts are expected to bring out the creativity among texters and compel them to spend a little more time on their phones sending funky, funny and thought provoking messages around. A preview of what is to come is already on display on all major social media junctions.



The campaign also introduced a reward for the best text exchange. And, the winner will get 10 million hugs. The idea behind this campaign is to get phone users to post rhyming texts and help the webpage accumulate 10 million texts every 28th of the month. In this view, the 28th has been officially declared as the text messaging rhyming day. The webpage on Facebook has already recorded 2,062 likes and the number is going to shoot up in the days to come.



Text messaging rhyming day and the campaign is open to all and interested can join the campaign on the exclusive page on Facebook. This campaign being one of a kind has inspired many till date and even though it is just a month old, it has caught the fancy of Facebook users all across the world. It is a campaign that can easily be claimed the most infectious. To know more about the text messaging rhyming day and to join the page log onto https://www.facebook.com/TextMessageRhymingDay



Media Contact

https://www.facebook.com/TextMessageRhymingDay