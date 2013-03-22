Social Media Websites Continue to Increase in Popularity Explorite Expands Services to Boston University in Massachusetts

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- There are social media websites for almost every purpose these days - business networking, online scrapbooking, crafting meet-ups. The possibilities are practically endless when it comes to ways people can socialize online, and with more than half of all people using some type of social network in 2012, social media is becoming more commonplace than ever. With the increasing popularity of these types of services, websites must continue to expand and offer additional features, in order to meet with the growing demands.



According to a poll published by Statistic Brain, over 56% of people had a social network profile on at least one site in early 2012. The same report showed that 98% of 18 to 24 year olds were using social media. This age group is the target demographic for Explorite, which caters to college students.



Other social media statistics from “Statistic Brain” in 2012:



- More than 1.2 billion people used Facebook.

- 22% of teen Facebook users logged into the website at least 10 times a day.

- Twitter had an average of 190 tweets each day.

- Flickr users uploaded 3,000 pictures per minute on average.

- YouTube had an average of 92 billion page views per month.

- 17 million articles were hosted by Wikipedia.



One of the latest updates in social media news is that Explorite, a social marketplace for students, is now offering Boston University classifieds . Explorite, founded in October 2012 by Adi Pellumbi, is a website where students can buy, sell and trade goods and services. The types of goods and services available on Explorite range from notes and textbooks to cars and apartments. Students can also search for rideshares, roommates and jobs on the free website.



Pellumbi graduated with a degree in computer science from Salem State University. Explorite originally focused on offering online marketplace services to Salem State University students, but the website has now expanded services to include other Massachusetts universities. Explorite currently serves Salem State University, Boston University and Northeastern University, with plans to expand services to other schools in the future. Students from other colleges may submit their school’s name for inclusion in the directory by contacting addmyschool@explorite.com . Explorite is also currently recruiting student representatives to help promote the website’s services.



All services on Explorite are free. Explorite does not charge any fees or receive any commission on sales. In addition to buying, selling and trading, students can also post videos, events, pictures and messages.



Anyone over the age of 18 may sign up for an account, but only students who attend one of the three participating universities and sign up with their school email may access all features. The website is currently in beta. Students may submit suggestions and comments either by emailing feedback@explorite.com or by clicking on the feedback button located on the website.



About Explorite LLC

Founded in 1839, Boston University is a private research university located in Boston, Massachusetts. The University is the third school to be added to Explorite’s database. Over 33,000 students attend the university, including over 18,000 undergraduate students. Boston University’s student housing system is one of the largest in the nation. In 2013, the school ranked number 51 among national universities by “U.S. News & World Report.”



Explorite is an online social marketplace that caters to college students in Massachusetts. For more information on Boston University classifieds or any of the other services offered by Explorite, please visit www.explorite.com



Company: Explorite LLC

Contact: Ted Bryant

Address:

60 Pleasant St

Boston Massachusetts 02110

Phone: 774-234-7472

Email: contact@explorite.com

Website: http://www.explorite.com