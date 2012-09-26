Top Tier Social Media Releases Free Social Media Marketing Ebook

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Top Tier Social Media has published a free ebook “Social Media for Business Owners” to demystify the often intimidating world of social media for small-business owners and self-starters. The free social media e-book is easy to read, and touches upon many social media channels from Facebook to Twitter as well as Pinterest marketing, LinkedIn, Google Plus, and more! The book includes the basics of social media for beginners as well as time-saving tips and tricks for advanced users.



Jen Mathews, founder of Top Tier Social Media, is a social media expert who has gained a reputation for helping growing businesses achieve a strong and engaged social media presence within a short amount of time. Her clients have gained more than 10,000 Facebook followers within months and this has led to thousands of dollars in sales increases.



“Using social media to grow your business is necessary in today’s world, but so many people have trouble navigating all of the tools that are available. Though my social media agency is based in Los Angeles, I created this e-book to be a “fluff-free” toolkit for business owners around the world. - Jen Mathews.



The free e-book explains the power of social media, PR, the benefits of search engine optimization (SEO) and the impact of brand image on sales. Jen has also authored a premium version of the book for $5.00 which is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and where other e-readers are available.



For more information, visit http://www.toptiermedia.com or contact Jen Mathews jen@toptiermedia.com



Top Tier Media provides social media strategy, daily management and blogger outreach for beauty, fashion, health and lifestyle brands. Founder, Jen Mathews, is an award-winning blogger and social media strategist. Jen is also the head writer and Editor-in-Chief for My Beauty Bunny, an award-winning beauty blog for stylish ladies and gents. Jen has over 10 years of traditional and new media marketing experience. Jen spends way too much time on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, Yelp and LinkedIn.