Media Veterans Bring New Approach to Social Media and Public Relations

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- AH! Media Solutions is proud to announce a new partnership, a new initiative and a new nexus. The company with offices on both coasts spans the nation and the complex world of media communications offering clients a unique approach to moving their message across both Old and New Media.



A half century ago Marshall McLuhan framed one of the most important concepts in communication, proposing that the medium itself, not the content, should be the focus of study. In modern media, the message can be lost, if there is not a specific effort to make it consistent and constant across all the multiple platforms. It is that approach, dedicating ourselves to managing the message, combining unique skill sets in both public relations, social media and traditional media that makes AH! Media Solutions distinct from most firms.



The company combines the talents of two partners with decades of media experience. Founding partner Stephanie Abrams a former CBS reporter and anchor and the first Social Media Director for a major urban school district. At the Los Angeles Unified School District she was responsible for communicating through social media to 65,000 employees and nearly one million students and their families. She became known for bridging the gap between hundreds of offices and stakeholders within the LAUSD.



Her work in social media and public relations follows an 18-year career in journalism as a major market reporter and anchor. Before moving home to Los Angeles she worked as a technology reporter, where many of her stories were shared nationally.



Founding partner Batt Humphreys is a former CBS News executive. As an Executive Producer he managed a large and diverse staff around the world during some of the most challenging events of our time. As a Senior Director he wrote the Network’s Social Media policy and worked directly on integration and education through multiple corporate entities to ensure compliance with journalistic standards and personal responsibility of engaging in multi-platform news reporting.



Batt is also an award winning author of the novel Dead Weight and has another novel with a release date in 2013.



“Life is about change and opportunity. Sometimes it seems the whole of one’s experience drives you to one point. This is the point. I can’t be more excited than to be partnering with someone with the skill set Stephanie brings to AH! Media Solutions,” says Humphreys.



“There is a thrill to this involvement,” adds Abrams, “It’s satisfying to give clients the instant gratification they desire while engaging their message online and across media platforms to build a brand that lasts. I also feel fortunate to work with Batt, as he brings intimate familiarity with national media making him uniquely able to position companies needing cross country exposure.”