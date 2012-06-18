Social-MediaHub.com Expands With Proprietary Social Media Marketing System With Proven ROI

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Online businesses know how important it is to be noticed by Internet users. However, they often do not know how to generate the kind of interest and traffic that they need from Internet users. Now, thanks to a social marketing Singapore-based firm called Social Media Hub, these business have a source for the best advice, guidance and services that will drive traffic. At Social-MediaHub.com, potential clients can read all about the firm’s proprietary system of Facebook marketing and advertising. This system provides demonstrable return on investment for all kinds of businesses. In addition to social media monitoring, Social Media Hub also provides Facebook page management services, including wall content generation.



Social Media Hub are innovating the Singapore market with their their proprietary system of Facebook marketing and advertising that brings verifiable return on investment for clients. Social Media Hub is something of a trailblazer as the only agency in Singapore that does combined Social Media Monitoring, Facebook Apps and Community Management/Content Marketing with a proven return on investment for clients.



In the Services section of the Social Media Hub website, potential clients can see video and high-quality images that fully illustrate examples of Social Media Hub’s Facebook advertising, Facebook page customization, Facebook viral marketing and Facebook video services. In addition to video and images, this section also features detailed descriptions of these services and how they can help businesses to get more traffic.



Social Media Hub provides some high quality editorial content including videos explaining the benefits of social media for businesses. The site goes into detail on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube explaining the advantages of each platform.



The Social Media Hub website also gives visitors exclusive access to a valuable resource — an online guide that explains the seven steps for generating leads and profits on Facebook. Other free resources available on the site include a quickstart guide to social media, Social Media Hub sample reports and a video that describes three ways to measure brand awareness on Facebook.



The Client Case Study section will enable potential clients to envision how the services of Social Media Hub can have a real impact on their businesses. The fully illustrated case study takes visitors through the processes of setting objectives, planning, executing and measuring the results of a social media marketing strategy that was developed by the firm for a major corporation.



More and more companies are trusting Social Media Hub to help them deliver real ROI through social media networks, giving all businesses a great reason to check out this website.



About Social Media Hub

Social Media Hub is Singapore's leading 3 year-old social media agency that focuses on supporting brands and businesses to create more brand awareness, increase sales and increase customer loyalty with measurable results. SMH also guarantees a full refund if they do not achieve the desired results. Some of the companies that are working with or have worked with SMH are Qatar Airways, Wacoal, JobStreet Singapore, T Harv Eker (MillionaireMind Events) and a number of government politicians in Singapore. To learn more about SMH, please visit http://www.social-mediahub.com