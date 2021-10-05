Social Messaging Chatbots Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: IBM, Microsoft, Netomi

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Social Messaging Chatbots Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Social Messaging Chatbots market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

SurveySparrow (United States), IBM (United States), Drift.com, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Netomi (United States), Aivo (Spain), Genesys (United States), Chatfuel (United States), Pandorabots, Inc. (United States) and Intercom (United States)



Definition:

A chatbot is a messaging program that's mean to imitate human conversations with users. Chatbots integrated into social media apps are capable of mimicking human-like conversations that can answer the most common questions or programs equipped with deep learning and artificial intelligence. IT also helps to sell and process orders, track order information and answer basic customer service questions. In today's time, businesses are rapidly moving towards chatbots to ask all of the right questions for segmenting and targeting instead of depending on support representatives.



Market Drivers

- Growing Digitalization and Increasing Use of Social Media Channels for the Marketing Purpose by Various Industries

- Increased Demand of Chatbots to Provide 24x7 Customer Support and Enhanced Experience



Market Trend

- Development of Social Massaging Chatbots by Leveraging Advanced Technologies Such as ML, AI, and Natural Language Processing



Restraints

- Sometimes It Becomes Frustrating When Customer Really Need Help from An Actual Human



The Global Social Messaging Chatbots Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Support Chatbots, Skills Chatbots, Assistant Chatbots), Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Foodtech Industries, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



Global Social Messaging Chatbots market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategiesto helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



