Social Network and Serious Dating Site 1CoupleaVie.com Launches English Version

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Social network and serious dating site, 1coupleavie.com, has just launched an English version to connect singles and couples throughout the U.S., the UK, Australia and other English-speaking countries that want to find long-term relationships and keep them. Translated from French, 1 Couple à Vie means “1 Couple for Life.” Originally started in Quebec City, Canada for French speaking singles and couples, 1coupleavie.com has now been translated to English to help match even more people throughout the world with their soul mates, while helping them maintain their relationships.



While many other dating sites offer an environment for people looking for casual or intimate relationships, 1coupleavie.com is aimed at helping people who are truly dedicated to starting and keeping a serious, committed relationship.



According to the site, “The main goal of the social network and serious dating site 1coupleavie.com is to create a community that will help each other so couples stay with their soul mates for life.”



The site offers a number of affordable membership levels, including a free membership level, a base membership level, a privilege membership level and a service membership level. At any level, members can earn 50 percent commission when referring friends and family if he or she becomes a paying member.



Free members have access to private chat, private messages, forums, games, can block members, can create local event and groups and can send one free virtual gift per day.



Base members pay only $5.75 for five years or less when they buy a multi-year subscription and receive all of the same advantages as free members, but enjoy no advertisements, can add notes about profiles, can send two free virtual gifts per day and more.



Privilege members pay $1.70 for a 10-day trial, $3.41 per month or $13.80 for one year or less when they buy a multi-year subscription. They receive all of the benefits of free and base members, plus they can upload video profiles, see who has visited their profiles, can send 10 free virtual gifts per day and more.



For local services, such as singles coaching, couples counseling, wedding planners and family lawyers, looking to connect with singles and couples, 1coupleavie.com offers a paid only service membership level.



Service members can participate in forums and blogs, get a clickable website URL, can offer promotions to other members on their blogs or websites to track return on investment and can earn 50 percent commission when referring a client if he or she becomes a paying member. Service members pay $57.49 for one year or less when they buy a multi-year subscription or $215.59 for five years if they want long-term authority.



In addition to helping connect singles and couples, 1 Couple à Vie helps a number of charities through their 1 Couple à Vie affiliate program, which gives 50 percent of each new member’s membership fee to a wide range of supported charities. Current charities include the Diabetes Quebec, Operation Enfant Soleil, Cancer Research Society, Canadian Red Cross and more. Affiliates can earn 50 percent commission when referring new members if he or she becomes a paying member.



For more information about 1coupleavie.com, visit http://1coupleavie.com/



About 1coupleavie.com

1coupleavie.com (translated from French to English as 1 Couple For Life) is a social network and serious dating site for singles and couples that want a long-term relationship and want to keep it. The goal is to create a community that will help each other so couples stay with their soul mates for life. 1coupleavie was started in Quebec City, Canada in 2011 for French speaking singles/couples then France was added later in the same year.