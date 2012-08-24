Social Network for Coupons Launches at BargainEZ.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- BargainEZ engages consumers and businesses in the sharing of coupons, local deals and other discounts through an innovative social platform that revolutionizes the way discounts are being distributed and redeemed.



Many coupon websites currently focus on the raw distribution of content from data feeds and user submission through outdated blogging or forum platforms.



By adopting a social network format, BargainEZ seeks to create a bridge between consumers and businesses, thus improving the quality, quantity and targeting of these coupons.



Instead of having to subscribe individually to the newsletters of every business and receiving their offers through email, BargainEZ enables the consumer to create a single account where they can manage all of their subscriptions for their favorite merchants and brands.



They can then view a personalized stream containing only the offers from these businesses. Businesses can reward customers that have subscribed to their updates with personalized offers such as free shipping, free samples and aggressive discounts through the use of unique coupon codes.



Businesses can currently create accounts on BargainEZ and share their coupons and other offers for free. An option to become a verified business and distribute unique, demographically targeted coupons rolls out to invited businesses in Q4 2012.



Customers can share coupons and other shopping tips with the rest of the community as well.



Other members of the community can vote for and comment on these posts. BargainEZ rewards its top sharers with seasonal giveaways.



BargainEZ is at its second version; the initial version shortly became the fastest growing coupon website in 2011. The second version lays the foundation for a platform that is already evolving rapidly, with an iOS application already in development by the team at Intersynq. BargainEZ is also privately testing an API that will allow 3rd party developers to create websites and applications on the BargainEZ platform, making use of its vast database of coupons, merchants and consumers.



About BargainEZ

BargainEZ, officially launched in November 2010, is a social network for the distribution and finding of coupon codes, printable coupons, bargains (products/services at great prices) and other shopping tips. BargainEZ seeks to become the ultimate destination for customers to obtain discounts and for businesses to push discounts and other incentives to loyal customers as well as new customers.



About Intersynq

With 10 years of experience in web and application development, and offices in New York and Las Vegas, Intersynq specializes in the creation of e-commerce web solutions and revolutionary websites for clients worldwide - http://bargainez.com/